Man guns down sleeping roommate in Ogun

Lagos – Police in Ogun have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his 27-year-old roommate, Friday Michael.

The police spokesman in Ogun, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the incident happened on Friday at Mamu area of Awa-Ijebu.

“The suspect came in around 6.30 a.m. and shot the deceased, who was sleeping, with a locally-made pistol.

“The sound from the gun attracted other occupants of the house to the scene and they quickly alerted the police.

“The DPO of Awa-Ijebu Division led his men to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested,’’ said the police spokesman.

He said that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect was member of a notorious armed robbery gang terrorising the area.

According to the police spokesman, the deceased had accosted the suspect on several occasions while coming from robbery operations.

“It was the fear that the deceased may expose him that prompted him to sniff life out of him.

“The suspect has, however, gave useful information to the police which will help in nabbing other members of his group,’’ Oyeyemi said.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.

