Man held after missing abuse victim found dead – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Man held after missing abuse victim found dead
Times LIVE
Karabo Mokoena, a young woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend, was a gentle soul who was passionate about helping women and child-abuse victims. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Related News. Karabo's family thank SA for support as they …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!