Man in court for alleged cheating

The Police on Wednesday arraigned Istifanus Gabriel of Wuye, in a Wuse Zone 2 Senior Magistrates’ Court Abuja, for alleged cheating.

Gabriel is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, David Musa, told the court that one Kabiru Tsoho of Wuse Zone 6 reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station on May 10.

He said the complainant entrusted a N750, 000 to the defendant and one Jude, who is now at large for a plot of land located at Mpape, Abuja in Sept. 2016.

Musa said some men came to the plot on March 9 with sticks and threatened the complainant when he started to develop the plot.

The prosecutor said the men threatened to deal with the complainant if he did not leave the said plot of land, that it belonged to an army officer.

He said that when the complainant called the defendant and told him, the defendant asked for some time to solve it and since then the defendant had been avoiding the complainant.

Musa said the offences contravened sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Nuhu Tukur, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety that must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing.

