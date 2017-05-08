Man In Court For Allegedly Requesting Friend’s ATM Pin Code From Bank

A 34-year-old man, Samson Oyedoyin, who allegedly went to a bank to ask for his friend’s internet banking pin code was on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Oyedoyin, whose address was not stated, is being tried for intent to commit felony.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 24 at Access Bank, Ogba, Lagos.

He said that Oyedoyin attempted to commit felony by requesting for the internet banking pin code of a bank account belonging to Mr Semiu Adegoke.

“The accused went to the bank, requesting for the pin code of his friend who is a customer to the bank without his consent,” he said.

Okuoimose further said a member of staff of the bank then called the owner of the account, Adegoke, who denied giving the accused instruction to access his bank account.

“When the account holder was called, he said that the accused was his friend but denied sending him to the bank.

“The accused was arrested and handed over to the police.”

The offence contravened Section 404 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 404 prescribes seven years imprisonment as penalty for intent to commit felony.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I Dan-Oru, adjourned the case until May 25 for mention. (NAN)