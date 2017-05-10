Man in police net for stealing parcels of Vanguard newspapers

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A 25-year-old man, identified as ThankGod Owei, has been arrested by men from Akenfa Police Station, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for stealing two bundles of Vanguard newspapers meant for circulation, yesterday, at the Mbiama Junction.

He took the papers to a vendor at the popular Tombia Roundabout. But the vendor, suspecting foul play, haggled over price with him while contacting Vanguard’s sales representative in Bayelsa State, Mr. Duke Oyintobara, who arrived the scene disclosed.

The then suspect began to beg for mercy before he was taken to Akenfa Police Station.

Narrating how he carried out the act, the suspect, Mr. Owei, said he normally leaves his village in Biseni, located on the outskirts of the state capital, every morning to look for menial jobs in the city.

His words: “This morning (yesterday), I boarded a taxi with one young man carrying two parcels.

“When he dropped with the parcels and went into a street, I took them to Tombia Junction. That was when I opened them and realised that they contained newspapers.

“I asked people if they can be sold and they said yes. It was when I was trying to negotiate the price that I was caught. I am not denying, I stole them.

“I lost my wife four months ago during child birth, but I have one child. Since then, life has been hard on me. Please forgive me, I cannot deny it: I stole the parcels.”

The post Man in police net for stealing parcels of Vanguard newspapers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

