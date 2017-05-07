Man on Fire! Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon | Photos
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi must be all smiles now after spoiling himself with a brand new G-wagon car. Top Nigerian comedian, Bovi is the man on fire! The comedian has just bought him a new G-Wagon just a day after his’ comedy concert ‘Man On fire’. The news was made public after Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, …
