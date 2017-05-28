Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Paraded For Stealing ATM Card And Phone in Delta State ‘To Travel To South Africa’

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An able-bodied young man identified as Favour Nwafor, was beaten and paraded on Saturday by members of Agbor security group in Delta state for allegedly stealing an ATM card and a phone belonging to one Mr. Marvellous Okoh, to achieve his aim of travelling to South Africa.

A Facebook user named Augustine Ekamagule who shared the story said Mr. Nwafor, an indigene of Ute-Ogbeje Community in

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.