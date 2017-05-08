Man poisoned by 14-yr-old housemaid he scolded

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 14-year-old housemaid attempted to poison her 63-year-old master, Nasiru Akinlosotu, by mixing rat poison in a meal of beans, because he scolded her over an incident.

The suspect, a primary four pupil in a public school in Ondo town, has been arrested by the state Police Command.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, who resides at Adetomowo Street in the town, escaped eating the poisoned meal by sheer luck.

His wife, Sikirat, was said to have told the suspect, who had stayed with the couple for two years, to prepare the meal and serve her husband before she returns from her shop.

The suspect, police source said, prepared the food for three, but mixed a powdered rat poison in the victim’s dish.

The police source added that the victim discovered that the smell from the beans was unusual and after questioning the suspect, he raised alarm and the maid confessed in the presence of their neighbours.

‘How I survived’

Narrating how he escaped death to newsmen, the victim described it as an act of God.

Nasiru said he never thought the suspect could go to such extent because he chastised her for some wrongdoing.

According to him, “I had even put a spoon of the beans in my mouth and about to swallow it when I perceived an offensive odour and an unpleasant taste from the food.

“I immediately vomited the beans and called her to ask why the beans smelt and tasted strange. But she claimed it was because she added spices.”

He said her explanation was not convincing hence he invited neighbours.

According to him, “it was in the cause of interrogation by the residents in the neighbourhood that the housemaid confessed that she ground the medicine meant for rat that was bought few days ago by my wife and sprinkled its content into my share of the food.

“She later stated that she decided to add poison into my food in retaliation for the correction which I made when she committed an offence.

“After the confession, I contacted my wife to narrate the incident to her. When she arrived, she decided to report the matter at the Yaba Divisional Police Station in Ondo town for further investigation.”

Contacted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station, Mrs. Regina Mogbojuri, was not available for comment, but the suspect and the couple were seen at the police station.

The state police spokesman, Femi Joseph, said the matter has not been reported at the state Police Command.

However, a police source hinted that a signal on the matter has been sent to the state Police Command headquarters for further action.

The post Man poisoned by 14-yr-old housemaid he scolded appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

