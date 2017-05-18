Man punches off hawker’s tooth over 2 loaves of bread

A 35-year-old man, Bolaji Ojo, who allegedly assaulted a woman, Mrs Blessing Ndive, by punching off one of her teeth over two loaves of bread, was, yesterday, brought before a Badagry chief magistrate’s court in Lagos State.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is being tried for assault.

Police prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 9 at 6, Eze-Obi Etegbin in Ajangbadi in Badagry Local Government Area.

He said: “The accused and the complainant (Blessing) had a heated argument over two loaves of bread, which the accused wanted to buy, but Blessing objected to it.

“He started beating the woman and he even removed one of her teeth. It was onlookers that saved the complainant from more harm.”

The offence contravened Section 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). The section provides seven years for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties, who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.

