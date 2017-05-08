Pages Navigation Menu

Man r*pes 16 year-old physically challenged girl

Posted on May 8, 2017

A 25-year-old man, Sunday Aremu, who pleaded guilty to abducting a physically-challenged girl and defiling her, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The accused is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, abduction and unlawful carnal knowledge. The accused admitted the charge. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

