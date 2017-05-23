Man says he would rather die of cancer than marry a UNILAG graduate

Such ignorance. If people have to watch their loved ones battle with cancer and die, they wouldn’t joke about it

The post Man says he would rather die of cancer than marry a UNILAG graduate appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

