Man sets himself on fire at Embassy

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An unidentified man set himself on fire in front of the Iranian embassy in Bangkok to protest the presidential elections in Iran, police said on Friday. A man of unknown nationality shouted in protest of the Iranian elections in Arabic in front of the embassy while holding up a sign “Don’t Vote,” in both English …

