Man to hang for killing 6-yr-old in Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Yusuf Nasiru, to death by hanging for strangulating and hacking to death a six-year-old girl. Justice Eni Esan held that the evidence before the court, Nasiru was guilty of murder. Esan said the Prosecutor, Mr Abdualah Olawale, was able to prove the charge of murder against the accused.

