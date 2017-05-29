Man U to beat Chelsea to £40m Ivan Perisic deal

Manchester United are set to beat Chelsea to Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic

Both Premier League clubs are interested in Perisic, who is hot property after contributing 10 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances for the Italian giants this term.

And, according to The Sun, United are set to land the Croatia international for a fee in the region of £40m.

It claimed Perisic has agreed a £100,000-a-week deal to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Jose Mourinho reportedly gave the go-ahead to complete a deal after United won the Europa League to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

Perisic, who joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015, is under contract with Milan until 2020.

The Serie A giants are reportedly willing to sell Perisic to sidestep Financial Fair Play issues and that could mean striking a deal before June 30.

And Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed United’s interest last night.

He said: “[United] haven’t made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there.

“We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now.

“We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what’s best for Inter.

“For me we have an as good squad or maybe even a better squad than most of the teams who finished ahead of us.

“We don’t need all that much, we will certainly make some moves but we will first have to see what our new coach will want.”

