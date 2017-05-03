Pages Navigation Menu

Man United add Norway date to pre-season tour

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United will travel to Norway as part of their 2017-18 pre-season tour, the Premier League giants announced on Wednesday.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba vies for the ball with Manchestr City’s Raheem Sterling

Jose Mourinho’s side will play Valerenga IF at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium on July 30.

United had already announced a tour of the United States in July, when they will play LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“The team will have access to top-class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season,” executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a press release.

“Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world.”

