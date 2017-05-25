Pages Navigation Menu

Man United win Europa League

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Paul Pogba propelled Manchester United towards a 2-0 victory over Ajax on Wednesday in a Europa League final rendered heavy with emotion by this week’s terror attack in Manchester. A night that began with a moment of silence, then applause, in memory of the 22 people who died at Manchester Arena on Monday ended with […]

