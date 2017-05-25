Man Utd., Man City pledge 1m pounds to victims of attack

Manchester United and Manchester City on Thursday jointly pledged one million pounds (1.3 million dollars) to an emergency fund set up to aid victims of Monday’s terror attack in the city. The Premier League clubs made the pledge to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in the wake of the bombing at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

