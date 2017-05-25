Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd., Man City pledge 1m pounds to victims of attack

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United and Manchester City on Thursday jointly pledged one million pounds (1.3 million dollars) to an emergency fund set up to aid victims of Monday’s terror attack in the city. The Premier League clubs made the pledge to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in the wake of the bombing at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.