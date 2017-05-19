Man Utd News: Jose Mourinho explains why Paul Pogba display against Rostov was best of his season – Metro
|
Metro
|
Man Utd News: Jose Mourinho explains why Paul Pogba display against Rostov was best of his season
Metro
Jose Mourinho has highlighted Paul Pogba's selfless display against Rostov in the Europa League as his best performance of the season as he launched another staunch defence of Manchester United's world record signing. No Dele Alli allowed: The 10 best …
Paul Pogba makes amazing gesture at Manchester United Player of the Year Awards
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!