Man Utd play out a boring goalless draw against Southampton

In what seemed like a calculated move to focus more on winning the Europa League, Manchester United played out a goalless draw at St Mary’s as both sides made multiple changes in a dull end-of-season encounter against Southampton. Saints should have gone ahead within five minutes when Eric Bailly was adjudged to have handled in…

