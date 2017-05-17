Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton – Goal.com

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton
Goal.com
If it had slipped your mind that Manchester United have a trip to Southampton ahead of them on Wednesday night, you are forgiven. After all, it is a game Jose Mourinho could very much do without too. James can be Man Utd's Hazard. United head to St …
Should Paul Pogba have stayed at Juventus rather than re-join Manchester United?SkySports
Carrick set for contract extension – sourcesESPN FC
Ajax v Man. United: final backgroundUEFA.com
Irish Independent –Firstpost –Manchester Evening News –Daily Post Nigeria
all 321 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.