Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd to trigger Griezmann’s £86m buyout clause

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United are ready to activate Antoine Griezmann’s £86million release clause at Atletico Madrid. United feel they have cleared a significant hurdle to luring Griezmann to Old Trafford by winning the Europa League, which guarantees them a place in the group phase of next season’s Champions League. France international forward Griezmann is their top target […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.