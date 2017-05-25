Man Utd’s Varela sent packing for getting a tatoo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man Utd's Varela sent packing for getting a tatoo
Vanguard
Eintracht Frankfurt look set to send Guillermo Varela back to Manchester United after the on-loan defender defied the German club and got a tattoo. Varela. The 24-year-old Uruguayan had the tattoo made on his arm just days before Saturday's German Cup …
Frankfurt send Varela back to United due to tattoo
Guillermo Varela sent home from Eintracht Frankfurt loan
Man Utd's Guillermo Varela BANNED over getting a tattoo!
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!