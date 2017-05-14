Pages Navigation Menu

Man who threatened to kill Barack Obama, his family sentenced to five years in prison

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man from Oregon, US, who threatened to kill former President, Barack Obama and his family over social media has been sentenced to five years in a U.S. federal prison. U.S. District Court Judge, Michael McShane sentenced 62-year-old John Roos of Medford to 63 months in prison. He also got a three-year post-prison supervision upon […]

