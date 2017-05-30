Management shuts down University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan on Monday have been shut down by the school management following a protest over the issuance of students’ identity cards before the first semester examination and also the lack of electric-powered cooking appliance in the hostels. At a congress called by the Student’s Union on Saturday, resolutions passed included an ultimatum …

The post Management shuts down University of Ibadan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

