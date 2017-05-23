Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester attack: Trump calls attacker a ‘loser’ – BBC News

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Manchester attack: Trump calls attacker a 'loser'
US President Donald Trump has called those behind the Manchester suicide bombing and other similar attacks "evil losers in life". "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. I will call them losers," he said in a speech during a
