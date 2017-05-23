Manchester attack: Trump calls attacker a ‘loser’ – BBC News
BBC News
Manchester attack: Trump calls attacker a 'loser'
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has called those behind the Manchester suicide bombing and other similar attacks "evil losers in life". "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. I will call them losers," he said in a speech during a …
'Evil Losers': Trump Hurls Ultimate Insult at Terrorists
A heinous act of evil in Manchester
'Losers': Trump's favorite word may diminish the gravity of UK attack
