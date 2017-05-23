Manchester attack: UK terror threat level raised to critical – BBC News
Manchester attack: UK terror threat level raised to critical
BBC News
The UK terror threat level has been raised to its highest level of "critical", meaning further attacks may be imminent, Theresa May has said. The move came after investigators were unable to rule out whether Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi …
In suburban Manchester, a search for what might have motivated the attacker
Soldiers to patrol UK streets as threat raised to critical after Manchester bombing
ISIS Isn't Done Targeting Kids After Manchester Attack
