Manchester attack: UK terror threat level raised to critical – BBC News

Posted on May 23, 2017


Manchester attack: UK terror threat level raised to critical
The UK terror threat level has been raised to its highest level of "critical", meaning further attacks may be imminent, Theresa May has said. The move came after investigators were unable to rule out whether Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi
