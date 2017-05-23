Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester attack: United cancels final press conference

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ahead of Wednesday’s Europe League match, Manchester United Football Club has cancelled the usual pre-match press briefing.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester on Monday night and the effect it has had on everyone here at the club, and within our city, the club has decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm, Sweden.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time,” a statement from the club said.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.