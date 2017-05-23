Manchester attack: United cancels final press conference

Ahead of Wednesday’s Europe League match, Manchester United Football Club has cancelled the usual pre-match press briefing.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester on Monday night and the effect it has had on everyone here at the club, and within our city, the club has decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm, Sweden.

“We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time,” a statement from the club said.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

