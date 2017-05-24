Manchester attacker was known to security services: minister

Salman Abedi, the suspected bomber behind the Manchester pop concert attack, had been on the radar of security services, interior minister Amber Rudd confirmed on Wednesday.

“It is somebody that they had known and I’m sure when this investigation concludes we’ll be able to find out more,” she told BBC radio.

The post Manchester attacker was known to security services: minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

