Manchester bombing: How Lisa Bridgett’s mobile phone saved her life – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Manchester bombing: How Lisa Bridgett's mobile phone saved her life
NEWS.com.au
A 45-YEAR-OLD woman has her mobile phone to thank for saving her life when the suicide bomb went off in Manchester. Lisa Bridgett, 45, was talking on her phone after the Ariana Grande concert when the blast sent a steel nut hurtling toward her head, …
Graphic images of iPhone that saved woman's life after she was peppered with shrapnel in Manchester attack
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!