Manchester City demolish Crystal Palace, overtake Liverpool

Manchester City overtook Liverpool for the third position in the English Premier League, after a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

After an opening goal by David Silva in the 2nd minute, the goals stopped coming until the second half, even though the Pep Guardiola boys had over 70 per cent possession.

On resumption, however, Vincent Company scored for the hosts from a cross provided by Kevin de Bruyne, after Joel Ward had thwarted City pressure with a clearance for corner kick.

From then on, two more goals were scored by Kevin de Bruyne in the 59th minute and Raheem Sterling in the 82nd minute. Nicolas Otamendi, a defender like Company made it five goals for City, with a header, again after a de Bruyne cross.

The victory was City’s best this season. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace now have 38 points out of 36 matches are 16th on the table, not still save from relegation, with two matches to go.

