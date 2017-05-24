Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100000 to victims of Manchester attack – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100000 to victims of Manchester attack
The Independent
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent will donate £100,000 to help the victims of Monday night's Manchester attack. The terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured a further 59, 12 of …
Manchester attack: Yaya Toure donates £50000 to victims
Manchester Arena attack: Yaya Toure & agent to donate £100000 for victims
'It's too much to bear' – Toure and agent to donate £100k to Manchester attack victims
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!