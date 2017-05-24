Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100000 to victims of Manchester attack – The Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100000 to victims of Manchester attack

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and agent donate £100000 to victims of Manchester attack
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent will donate £100,000 to help the victims of Monday night's Manchester attack. The terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured a further 59, 12 of
