Manchester City Prepared To Sell Aaron Mooy For £10 Million

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Brighton are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Australian has been on-loan at Huddersfield this season and has played a key part in their surge to the Championship play-off final, where they will face Reading.

Aaron Mooy won Huddersfield’s Player of the Year award, as well as making the EFL and PFA Championship Teams of the Season.

He will reportedly cost potential suitors £10million.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, May 21, 2017), Brighton manager Chris Hughton will offer to sign the Australia international on a permanent contract once his loan spell at the Terriers ends after the playoff final against Reading at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Huddersfield will try to keep Mooy if they get promoted to the Premier League,states the report, which also claims that Sunderland and Middlesbrough are interested in the former Melbourne City midfielder.

Given that Brighton will play in the Premier League next season, the Seagullswould be more tempting to Mooy than Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

The post Manchester City Prepared To Sell Aaron Mooy For £10 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

