Manchester City Preparing €70m for Juventus Defender Alex Sandro

Man City are preparing a €70m offer for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to reports in Tuttosport.

The Turin-based sports daily says that while the Serie A champions are desperate to keep hold of the 26-year-old Brazil international, it will be down to the player if he leaves the club this summer.

Sandro is contracted to the Old Lady until the end of June 2020.

According to Tuttosport, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Alex Sandro and the club is prepared to shell out €60m plus numerous bonuses that would add on another €10m.

He has also been linked with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, this season providing two goals and five assists in 38 competitive appearances.

The post Manchester City Preparing €70m for Juventus Defender Alex Sandro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

