Manchester City Release Jesús Navas, Willy Caballero, Gaël Clichy and Bacary Sagna

Willy Caballero has said that it has been “a privilege” to play for Manchester City after it was announced that he would leave the club this summer.

Willy Caballero is out of contract at Manchester City next month and a decision has been made for him to move on to pastures new after three years in the North-West.

The 35-year-old told the club’s official website: “”It’s been a privilege to play for Manchester City. From the first day I arrived, everyone at the Club has made me feel welcome and I will always be grateful to them.

“To win the League Cup in such dramatic circumstances was special and it’s a day I will never forget.”

Caballero made a total of 48 appearances for City in all competitions, including 21 starts in the Premier League.

Manchester City also have confirmed the departures of Jesús Navas, Gaël Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

Navas spent four years at the club, making 77 Premier League starts, with Clichy leaving after six years’ service and more than 200 appearances.

Sagna, who moved from Arsenal in 2014, made 85 appearances for the club.j

The post Manchester City Release Jesús Navas, Willy Caballero, Gaël Clichy and Bacary Sagna appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

