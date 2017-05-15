Manchester City to sell Iheanacho for £20 million – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports


Manchester City to sell Iheanacho for £20 million
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will be sold to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmond in the summer. Iheanacho is one of the members of manager Pep Guardiola's summer clearout at the club, with the club willing to listen to offers for the 20-year
