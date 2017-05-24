Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester terrorist Salman Abedi pictured in Libya – Daily Mail

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Manchester terrorist Salman Abedi pictured in Libya
Daily Mail
Lounging on the beach in Libya with friends and hanging out with his mates in Manchester, this is the teenage boy who became a suicide bomber. Exclusive pictures show Salman Abedi as an innocent schoolboy, about seven years before he murdered 22 …
Manchester attack: Bomber not acting alone, says Amber RuddBBC News
Salman Abedi: Who is the suspect behind Manchester attack?CNN
Manchester attack: US leaks about bomber irritating – RuddBBC News
The Guardian –NBCNews.com –Voice of America –wtkr.com
all 179 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.