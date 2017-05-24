Manchester terrorist Salman Abedi pictured in Libya – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Manchester terrorist Salman Abedi pictured in Libya
Daily Mail
Lounging on the beach in Libya with friends and hanging out with his mates in Manchester, this is the teenage boy who became a suicide bomber. Exclusive pictures show Salman Abedi as an innocent schoolboy, about seven years before he murdered 22 …
Manchester attack: Bomber not acting alone, says Amber Rudd
Salman Abedi: Who is the suspect behind Manchester attack?
Manchester attack: US leaks about bomber irritating – Rudd
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!