Manchester United and Manchester City donate $1.3 million to emergency fund – CNN

May 25, 2017


Manchester United and Manchester City donate $1.3 million to emergency fund
(CNN) English soccer giants Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to the emergency fund set up following Monday's terror attack in the city. It's now been confirmed that 22 people — including
