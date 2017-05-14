Manchester United Considering Making Another Bid For Renato Sanches

Bayern Munich are contemplating selling Renato Sanches this summer – and Manchester United could offer him a way out of the Allianz Arena.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene at Benfica last summer and Bayern ended up beating United to his signature when they snapped him up for €35m (£29.7m).

However, he has had a mixed first campaign in Germany and Kickerreport the Bundesliga champions are considering parting ways with him at the end of the season.

In addition, they add United, having failed to bring the Portugal international to Old Trafford last year, are one of the teams interested in the midfielder.

The player himself, meanwhile, would prefer to stay at Bayern

