Manchester United Fan Offers His Wife To Zlatan Ibrahimovic If He Signs Contract Extension

A die hard Manchester United fan has offered up his wife to star footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic only if he agrees to stay at the Old Trafford. The Manchester United fan was seen with a banner meant to persuade the star signing to pen a contract extension with the club after the English club lifted the…

The post Manchester United Fan Offers His Wife To Zlatan Ibrahimovic If He Signs Contract Extension appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

