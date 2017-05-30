Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho must avoid six mistakes next season – Manchester Evening News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho must avoid six mistakes next season
Man Utd news is buoyant after the Europa League win and Jose Mourinho has already hinted at the mistakes he made during his first season. Share; Comments. Samuel Luckhurst. BySamuel Luckhurst. 11:34, 30 MAY 2017. SportOpinion. Video Loading.
Jose Mourinho's United send you to sleep, Paul Pogba's Twitter emoji is better than his play
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager was in Monaco to watch Formula One actions
Who should Manchester United sign in this summer's transfer window?
