Manchester United player Paul Pogba teases Antoine Griezmann transfer – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United player Paul Pogba teases Antoine Griezmann transfer
Manchester Evening News
Man Utd news includes Paul Pogba teasing fans over the possible transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Share; Comments. BySamuel Luckhurst. 11:15, 31 MAY 2017; Updated 11:16, 31 MAY 2017. Sport. Griezmann is close with Pogba.
Antoine Griezmann has not asked to leave Atletico Madrid, says club spokesperson
Griezmann leaving good for Real – Ramos
Manchester United: Antoine Griezmann asks to leave Atletico Madrid and other transfer news
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!