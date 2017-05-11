Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United reach First Europa League Final in Club’s History

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Manchester United edged past Spanish visitor Celta Vigo at Old Trafford to set up the club’s first ever Europa League final appearance against Dutch giants Ajax. The English Football League Cup winners went into the match with a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Spain and took a vital lead at the Theather of dreams after Marouane Fellaini headed home Marcus Rashford‘s […]

The post Manchester United reach First Europa League Final in Club’s History appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.