Manchester United seal James Rodriguez deal – Report

… De Gea moves in opposite direction

Colombian superstar, James Rodriguez, will be donning the famous red and white stripes of English Premier League (EPL) giants, Manchester United, next season, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Rodriguez has been a bit-part player for European champions Real Madrid since French legend Zinedine Zidane took over at the Spanish giants last season.

The report claimed that Spanish international, David De Gea, would move in the opposite direction.

It added that Real Madrid and Manchester United have agreed on deals for the midfielder who won the golden boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Spanish shot stopper.

However, the final transfer fee for the duo will decided in the coming weeks with both clubs valuing the players differently.

