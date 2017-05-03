Manchester United to face Norwegian side Valerenga in pre-season game – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Manchester United to face Norwegian side Valerenga in pre-season game
Irish Independent
Manchester United will head to Norway this summer for a pre-season clash with Valerenga. Jose Mourinho's men are heading to the United States ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with friendlies scheduled against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, …
United announce friendly vs. Valerenga
Manchester United travel to Norway in pre-season
Manchester United tour 2017 pre-season fixtures, dates and venues
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!