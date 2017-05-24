Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United win Europa League, qualify for Champions League

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in each half for Manchester United to outclass Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday to win an emotional UEFA Europa League final 2-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victory ensured Manchester United qualified for the group stages of next season’s European Champions League. There was silence and then applause before the game to honour the victims of Monday’s deadly attack at a pop concert in Manchester in which 22 people died.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.