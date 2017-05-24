Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United Win Europa League

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United were crowned Europa League champions after beating Ajax 2-0 at Stockholm.

Paul Pogba opened the scoring in the 18th minute, when his shot deflected off of Sanchez.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan added the second in the 48th minute with a close effort. The win means United have qualified for the Champions League.

United were outplayed by a young inexperienced Ajax team, but the win brings more recompense to the city of Manchester, after they were rocked by a bomb attack.

