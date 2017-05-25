Manchester United won’t sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona, despite reports – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Manchester United won't sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona, despite reports
The Independent
Manchester United sources have laughed off the idea that they would sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona, with the Europa League winners keen to hold on to their player of the season. The Spaniard, who amazingly has just two caps for his national team …
