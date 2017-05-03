Manchester United’s Jones, Smalling, Pogba And Bailly Return To Training Ahead Of Celta Vigo Trip

Manchester United quartet, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly have all trained on the eve of the English Premiership Giant’s Europa League semi-final first leg tie at Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Skysports reports that the England defenders, Jones and Smalling, were spotted at United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday, along with Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly.

Smalling and Jones have been out since mid-March, while fellow centre-back Bailly limped off in the 61st minute of United’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Sunday.

With left-back Luke Shaw also sustaining a foot injury in the same game, United were facing a defensive injury crisis.

The club’s manager, Jose Mourinho, had previously indicated that Matteo Darmian, Michael Carrick or youngster Axel Tuanzebe may therefore have to be drafted into the central defence.

However, he may now have more options at his disposal than anticipated.

Pogba also spotted at United’s training ground as he battles back from a hamstring injury to offer his manager a welcome boost ahead of their latest European adventure.

Defender Marcos Rojo and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic are out after both sustained knee ligament damage during United’s quarter-final success against Anderlecht last month.

Midfielder Juan Mata could make his first appearance since groin injury, while Marouane Fellaini is available despite currently serving a three-game domestic suspension.

