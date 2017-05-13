Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba loses father

Manchester United’s midfielder, Paul Pogba lost his father on Friday night. Reports in the French media indicated that the death of the 79-year-old Fassou Antoine Pogba was confirmed by his family on Friday night. The Manchester United player had two months ago posted a photo of his father on a hospital bed as he presented him with a birthday cake on his Instagram’s page.

