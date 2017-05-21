Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto

Turin, Italy | AFP | First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men took a one-point lead over Roma into their penultimate game of the league campaign and needing a win to secure the title.

Ahead of their final game at Bologna next week, Juve are now four points ahead of their closest challengers.

Mandzukic gave the hosts a 12th minute lead when he met Juan Cuadrado’s cross at the back post.

Dybala doubled the Turin giants’ lead with a sumptuous free kick before half-time and Sandro’s bullet header in the 83rd minute sealed the win that also secured a record third consecutive league and Cup double.

Serie A – the past 20 ‘scudetto’ winners

Juventus on Sunday won a sixth consecutive Serie A title, a new record that beats their own benchmark of five consecutive wins achieved in both 2016 and 1935.

Below is a list of the past 20 Serie A champions.

2017 – Juventus

2016 – Juventus

2015 – Juventus

2014 – Juventus

2013 – Juventus

2012 – Juventus

2011 – AC Milan

2010 – Inter Milan

2009 – Inter Milan

2008 – Inter Milan

2007 – Inter Milan

2006 – Inter Milan *

2005 – not awarded **

2004 – AC Milan

2003 – Juventus

2002 – Juventus

2001 – Roma

2000 – Lazio

1999 – AC Milan

1998 – Juventus

Note: * Inter Milan awarded title after it was stripped from Juventus following their role in the ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.

** title left unassigned after initially being won by Juventus but stripped following ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.

