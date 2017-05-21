Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto
Turin, Italy | AFP | First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday.
Massimiliano Allegri’s men took a one-point lead over Roma into their penultimate game of the league campaign and needing a win to secure the title.
Ahead of their final game at Bologna next week, Juve are now four points ahead of their closest challengers.
Mandzukic gave the hosts a 12th minute lead when he met Juan Cuadrado’s cross at the back post.
Dybala doubled the Turin giants’ lead with a sumptuous free kick before half-time and Sandro’s bullet header in the 83rd minute sealed the win that also secured a record third consecutive league and Cup double.
WE ARE #LE6END!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ak1eC1xV8u
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 21, 2017
Serie A – the past 20 ‘scudetto’ winners
Juventus on Sunday won a sixth consecutive Serie A title, a new record that beats their own benchmark of five consecutive wins achieved in both 2016 and 1935.
Below is a list of the past 20 Serie A champions.
2017 – Juventus
2016 – Juventus
2015 – Juventus
2014 – Juventus
2013 – Juventus
2012 – Juventus
2011 – AC Milan
2010 – Inter Milan
2009 – Inter Milan
2008 – Inter Milan
2007 – Inter Milan
2006 – Inter Milan *
2005 – not awarded **
2004 – AC Milan
2003 – Juventus
2002 – Juventus
2001 – Roma
2000 – Lazio
1999 – AC Milan
1998 – Juventus
Note: * Inter Milan awarded title after it was stripped from Juventus following their role in the ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.
** title left unassigned after initially being won by Juventus but stripped following ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.
The post Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!